Cardinals break 6-game skid, pound Brewers

Nolan Gorman had a three-run homer and Willson Contreras added a solo shot as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Gorman's homer put the Cardinals up 7-1 in the fifth. Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch with one out and Nolan Arenado walked. Gorman then sent an 0-1 sinker from starter Jose Quintana (4-2) 433 feet to center for his fourth homer.

The Brewers answered with three in the bottom half off starter Andre Pallante. Brice Turang singled and moved to second on a wild pitch, then Caleb Durbin walked and both advanced on a sacrifice bunt. Sal Frelick followed with a two-run double down the left field line and Jackson Chourio delivered an RBI single to chase Pallante.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on a single, hit batter and walk, but Phil Maton fanned Frelick and Chourio.

Willson Contreras made it 8-4 with his ninth homer with one out in the ninth. His brother, William Contreras, answered with his sixth homer to open the bottom half off Ryan Helsley to make it 8-5.

Kyle Leahy (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

St. Louis scored three in the fourth, including two unearned runs, to go up 4-0.

Arenado singled to open and Gorman walked. Jordan Walker, activated earlier Saturday off the injured list, bounced to third, but Durbin threw wildly to second on a potential double play. Arenado scored, Gorman took third and Walker advanced to second. Victor Scott II followed with a two-run single to left-center.

The Brewers got one back in the bottom half when Chourio tripled to open and scored on a passed ball.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first, but also squandered a scoring opportunity. Masyn Winn singled to open and Ivan Herrera walked. Alec Burleson followed with an RBI single, but center fielder Chourio threw out Herrera at third on a call overturned on replay.

Both starters lasted 4 1/3 innings, with Quintana yielding seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Pallante gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.