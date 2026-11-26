Carlos Alcaraz has spoken warmly about rival Jannik Sinner following the Italian’s knee surgery, saying the sport feels incomplete without him. Speaking at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, the Spaniard offered support as Sinner begins recovery from a procedure on his right knee.

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Carlos Alcaraz on missing Jannik Sinner and backing the surgery Carlos Alcaraz, who has faced his own injury issues this year, made his comments ahead of Spain’s quarter-final against Austria. He has not seen Sinner since April.

“I’m going to say tennis misses him. I miss him. We haven’t seen each other since April,” Alcaraz said.

“The decision of making the surgery, I think his team made a good decision. He’s young, has a lot of years ahead of him. I’m sure he’s going to come back even stronger, even better.”

“Can’t wait to see him practising, stepping back on court. I wish him the best, a speedy recovery, and hopefully see him around on the tour and talk to him.”

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The message highlighted the respect between the two players who have largely defined the top of men’s tennis. Their only meeting in 2026 came in the Monte Carlo final, which Jannik Sinner won. Both have since dealt with lengthy absences.

Jannik Sinner’s surgery update after months of treatment Jannik Sinner has been sidelined since his Wimbledon triumph in July with iliotibial band syndrome in his right knee. He dominated the early season by winning the first five Masters 1000 events and finished 2026 with a 44-3 record before confirming in early October that his campaign was over.

Also Read | Sinner becomes first man in history to win 5 consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles

On Tuesday, he underwent a successful minor procedure in Finland. In a social media post, the 25-year-old explained the decision.

“Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery,” Sinner wrote.

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“After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band.”

“I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team. Thank you for all your support. See you soon!”

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Confirmed absence from the 2027 Australian Open Tennis Australia CEO Andrew Abdo has confirmed that Jannik Sinner will miss the 2027 Australian Open after discussions with the player’s team. Recovery is expected to take at least three months, ruling him out of the tournament running from 17 to 31 January.

“We’ve been in regular touch with Jannik’s team, and they’ve confirmed he won’t be joining us for the Australian Open in January following his recent surgery,” Abdo said.

“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for the Australian Open in 2028.”

Looking ahead Jannik Sinner is a two-time champion in Melbourne, winning his first Grand Slam title there in 2024 and defending it in 2025. Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning Australian Open champion after beating Novak Djokovic in this year’s final. With Sinner absent, the early 2027 hard-court season will lack one of its biggest draws, but both players have stressed a focus on long-term health and a stronger return.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.