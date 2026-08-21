Carlos Alcaraz confirms US Open 2026 return after four-month wrist injury to defend title

Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his long-awaited comeback at the US Open, ending a more than four-month absence caused by a right wrist injury. The 23-year-old Spaniard will defend his title at the August 30-September 13 tournament in New York after confirming his participation on Thursday.

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The seven-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match since April, when he injured his wrist during the Barcelona Open and was forced to withdraw. That setback kept him out of the French Open, Wimbledon, and the hard-court events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

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Injury layoff and cautious recovery Carlos Alcaraz initially planned to return at the Cincinnati Open, a tournament he won the previous year. He later decided to give his wrist extra recovery time. In recent weeks, he steadily increased his training load and tested higher-intensity sessions with Denmark’s Holger Rune in Murcia, Spain. Those practices helped convince him and his team that the wrist was ready for match play.

The announcement came in classic football-transfer style. Alcaraz shared a social-media post that simply declared “Here we go," alongside a US flag emoji. The short phrase quickly spread among tennis fans who had waited months for positive news.

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Why New York matters to Carlos Alcaraz Flushing Meadows holds special meaning for the Spaniard. He captured his first Grand Slam title there in 2022 and became the youngest player to reach world No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Last year, he defeated Jannik Sinner in the final to claim a second US Open crown. He then completed the Career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open in January 2026, becoming the youngest man to achieve the feat.

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Despite the long layoff, Alcaraz remains ranked No. 2 in the world. His 2026 season before the injury included a strong start with the Australian Open title and solid results on the ATP Tour. Returning as the defending champion adds extra motivation, though the lack of recent match play will present its own challenges.

Looking ahead to Flushing Meadows The US Open main draw begins on August 30. Carlos Alcaraz will step back onto the hard courts without the usual warm-up events, making the early rounds critical for finding rhythm.

His expected return also renews interest in a possible clash with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, although Sinner’s own participation remains uncertain after a knee issue forced him out of Cincinnati. Other top players will be eager to test Alcaraz after his extended break.

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Alcaraz’s careful approach throughout the recovery process has been widely noted. By skipping Cincinnati and focusing on full fitness, he has given himself the best chance to compete at a high level in New York. The tennis world now waits to see whether the energetic Spaniard can recapture the form that made him a multiple major champion and one of the sport’s biggest stars.

The US Open always delivers drama, and Alcaraz’s comeback story adds another layer of excitement to this year’s event.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.