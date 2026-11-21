Carlos Alcaraz fought back from a set down to defeat Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) in the ATP Finals semi-finals in Turin on Saturday, November 21. The second seed’s win in just under two hours at the Inalpi Arena means he becomes only the second Spaniard, after Rafael Nadal, to reach more than one ATP Finals final. He sealed the match with a return winner on his first match point after dominating the deciding tie-break 7-1, and will contest the title on Sunday.

How does Carlos Alcaraz match Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals? Rafael Nadal was previously the only Spaniard to have reached more than one final at the season-ending event. The Mallorcan finished runner-up in 2010 and 2013. Carlos Alcaraz lost last year’s final to Jannik Sinner and has now returned to the title match for a second successive year.

Notably, seven Spanish players have reached the ATP Finals final in the tournament’s history, but only two have lifted the trophy: Manuel Orantes in 1976 and Alex Corretja in 1998. Alcaraz is now chasing his first crown.

How did Ben Shelton win the first set? Ben Shelton came out aggressively and broke Carlos Alcaraz in the second game with a return winner down the line. It was the first time the Spaniard had dropped serve all tournament after sweeping his three group matches. The American raced to a 3-0 lead and used his powerful serve to maintain control, taking the opening set 6-3. Alcaraz lost more games in that set than in any of his previous six sets in Turin.

How did Carlos Alcaraz turn the match around? The world No. 2 settled quickly in the second set and did not face a break point. At 4-3, Shelton’s errors on the backhand and a double fault handed Alcaraz two break points. The Spaniard converted the first when Shelton’s crosscourt forehand sailed wide. Alcaraz then served out the set 6-3, finishing with a low volley down the line at the net to force a decider.

What happened in the deciding set? Serves held firm throughout the third set. Ben Shelton fired four aces in one game to move 5-4 ahead and put Carlos Alcaraz under pressure, but the Spaniard responded by holding to love. Neither player broke, sending the set into a tie-break. Alcaraz took control, racing to a 6-1 lead after Shelton missed a forehand and then put a volley long. A clean return winner closed out the match.