Carlos Alcaraz reaches Paris Masters semifinals: Check prize money at stake as Spaniard targets his first final

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the Paris Masters semifinals for the first time, securing €290,960 in prize money. The Spaniard faces Casper Ruud on Saturday, November 7, with a place in his maiden final at the tournament and a larger payout on the line.

Alcaraz advanced after saving two match points against Taylor Fritz in Friday’s quarterfinal, winning 6-7(10), 7-5, 6-3. A victory over Ruud would lift his guaranteed earnings from the event to €532,120, according to the ATP Tour’s official prize-money breakdown.

Paris Masters prize money: How much can Carlos Alcaraz earn? The 2026 Paris Masters men’s singles champion receives €974,370, while the runner-up collects €532,120. Each losing semifinalist is awarded €290,960.

Beating Casper Ruud would therefore guarantee Carlis Alcaraz an extra €241,160 compared with a semifinal exit. Reaching the title would push his tournament payout €683,410 higher than the semifinal award. The gap between the champion’s prize and the runner-up’s payment stands at €442,250.

These figures are not cumulative. Alcaraz will receive only the amount that matches his finishing position rather than stacking the semifinal, runner-up and champion payments. The published awards also do not represent take-home earnings after taxes and expenses.

Notably, the ATP lists the overall prize pool for the event at €6,309,095. That tournament-wide total is separate from the singles champion’s award.

Carlos Alcaraz survives two match points against Taylor Fritz Carlos Alcaraz nearly suffered a straight-sets defeat before turning the quarterfinal around. After dropping the opening set in a tie-break, he trailed Fritz 3-5 in the second set and faced a match point on his own serve.

He saved it and held for 4-5, then survived a second match point with Fritz serving for the match. Alcaraz broke back and won four consecutive games from 3-5 to take the second set 7-5.

The Spaniard completed the comeback by claiming the deciding set 6-3. The victory marked his first semifinal appearance at the Paris Masters and keeps him in contention for a first final at the event.

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud? Carlos Alcaraz’s semifinal against Casper Ruud is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, not before 9:30 PM IST. The singles final is set for Sunday, November 8, not before 7:30 PM IST.

Casper Ruud reached the last four by beating Portugal's Nuno Borges 7-6(5), 6-4. The Norwegian progressed through his first four matches in Paris without dropping a set.

Alcaraz holds a 6-1 lead in their ATP head-to-head record. A win would secure his first Paris final appearance and at least the runner-up’s payout, with the champion’s €974,370 still available on Sunday.