Carlos Alcaraz reaches Paris Masters semifinals: Check prize money at stake as Spaniard targets his first final

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the Paris Masters semifinals for the first time, securing €290,960 in prize money. The Spaniard faces Casper Ruud on Saturday, November 7, with a place in his maiden final at the tournament and a larger payout on the line.

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Alcaraz advanced after saving two match points against Taylor Fritz in Friday’s quarterfinal, winning 6-7(10), 7-5, 6-3. A victory over Ruud would lift his guaranteed earnings from the event to €532,120, according to the ATP Tour’s official prize-money breakdown.

Paris Masters prize money: How much can Carlos Alcaraz earn? The 2026 Paris Masters men’s singles champion receives €974,370, while the runner-up collects €532,120. Each losing semifinalist is awarded €290,960.

Beating Casper Ruud would therefore guarantee Carlis Alcaraz an extra €241,160 compared with a semifinal exit. Reaching the title would push his tournament payout €683,410 higher than the semifinal award. The gap between the champion’s prize and the runner-up’s payment stands at €442,250.

These figures are not cumulative. Alcaraz will receive only the amount that matches his finishing position rather than stacking the semifinal, runner-up and champion payments. The published awards also do not represent take-home earnings after taxes and expenses.

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Notably, the ATP lists the overall prize pool for the event at €6,309,095. That tournament-wide total is separate from the singles champion’s award.

Carlos Alcaraz survives two match points against Taylor Fritz Carlos Alcaraz nearly suffered a straight-sets defeat before turning the quarterfinal around. After dropping the opening set in a tie-break, he trailed Fritz 3-5 in the second set and faced a match point on his own serve.

He saved it and held for 4-5, then survived a second match point with Fritz serving for the match. Alcaraz broke back and won four consecutive games from 3-5 to take the second set 7-5.

The Spaniard completed the comeback by claiming the deciding set 6-3. The victory marked his first semifinal appearance at the Paris Masters and keeps him in contention for a first final at the event.

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When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud? Carlos Alcaraz’s semifinal against Casper Ruud is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, not before 9:30 PM IST. The singles final is set for Sunday, November 8, not before 7:30 PM IST.

Casper Ruud reached the last four by beating Portugal's Nuno Borges 7-6(5), 6-4. The Norwegian progressed through his first four matches in Paris without dropping a set.

Alcaraz holds a 6-1 lead in their ATP head-to-head record. A win would secure his first Paris final appearance and at least the runner-up’s payout, with the champion’s €974,370 still available on Sunday.

ATP points and impact Ranking points add further incentive. The ATP awards 400 points for a semifinal finish, 650 to the runner-up and 1,000 to the champion. Carlos Alcaraz will aim to convert his first Paris Masters semifinal into a deep run that maximises both prize money and ranking points.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.