Carlos Baleba transfer: Manchester United close to £60m+ deal with Brighton for Cameroon midfielder

Manchester United are edging closer to sealing a major midfield signing this summer. The club is on the verge of a full agreement with Brighton for Carlos Baleba, the highly rated Cameroon international.

Deal progress and contract details Manchester United already have a five-year contract prepared for the 22-year-old. Once the final terms are locked in, Carlos Baleba is expected to put pen to paper without delay. The fee and payment structure are still being fine-tuned, but the total package is set to rise above £60 million.

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Baleba is understood to be getting ready to travel to Manchester. Medical checks will be arranged quickly as soon as both clubs formally shake hands on the transfer. This would make him United’s third midfield arrival of the window, following Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Injury situation The midfielder is currently recovering from an ankle ligament problem sustained in pre-season. Notably, the issue will not sideline him for long. He should be available relatively soon after completing his medical and joining the squad.

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Career path and recent form Carlos Baleba moved to Brighton from Lille in 2023 and has since made 112 appearances for the Seagulls. Last season he featured 35 times, though he missed a stretch of matches while away with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

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A strong previous campaign had marked him out as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders. Big clubs, including Manchester United, tracked him closely. Brighton’s reported £100 million-plus valuation at the time proved too high, and the deal collapsed. Carlos Baleba stayed put.

His form then took a clear dip. Numbers dropped, and he sometimes looked like a different player from the one who had generated so much excitement. That inconsistency makes this a calculated risk for United, yet the stylistic fit remains compelling.

Why Carlos Baleba suits Manchester United Manchester United need more control and bite in the middle of the pitch. They especially require a player who can win the ball deep and then drive forward with purpose. Baleba offers exactly that blend of athleticism, aggression and progressive carrying ability.

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Santos and Tielemans bring quality of their own, but Baleba adds a different dimension: specialist defensive strength paired with the physical tools to push United up the field. At just 22, he still has significant room to grow. Many inside the game believe he can develop into one of the world’s leading midfielders if given the right platform.

Ambition and playing style Carlos Baleba has spoken openly about the players who inspire him. He looks up to Paul Pogba, Yaya Toure and Andres Iniesta, while also naming Neymar and Ronaldinho among his favourite attackers to watch. Those influences point to a midfielder who wants to do more than simply destroy. There is a clear desire for expression and creativity alongside the steel he brings.

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The calculated gamble Signing Carlos Baleba is not without risk. Manchester United would be investing in the player he can become rather than the version seen over the past twelve months. Yet if the club is serious about building a midfield capable of competing at the highest level, this is the type of bet they should be prepared to take. A young, athletic, ball-winning presence with upside remains a rare commodity.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.