Carlos Correas 10th-inning blast lifts Twins past Mariners

Carlos Correa homered leading off the 10th inning as the Minnesota Twins pulled off an improbable comeback to defeat the host Seattle Mariners 12-6 Friday night,

Willi Castro hit two homers and Trevor Larnach also went deep for the Twins, who rallied from a four-run deficit.

Seattle's Cal Raleigh hit two homers to become the first catcher in major league history to hit 20 by the end of May. Teammate Randy Arozarena also homered.

Correa hit the first pitch of the 10th from reliever Casey Legumina (4-3) over the wall in left-center field to also score ghost runner DaShawn Keirsey Jr. The Twins then loaded the bases with two outs and got a two-run single by Byron Buxton and a two-run double by Larnach to pull away.

Twins closer Jhoan Duran (4-1) got the victory.

Minnesota scored three runs with two outs in the ninth off Mariners closer Andres Munoz to tie it at 6-6. They were the first earned runs this season allowed by Munoz, who leads the AL with 17 saves.

Former Mariner Ty France led off the ninth with a single to right. After Munoz struck out the next two batters, Castro hit a two-run shot to right to pull the Twins within 6-5. Buxton, who was making his return from the injured list (concussion), grounded a single to left, stole second and scored on Larnach's single to center to tie it.

Raleigh broke a tie with the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge for the AL lead in homers with a three-run shot, his 20th of the season, off Twins right-hander Zebby Matthews (0-2) in the first. Matthews graduated from the same school as Raleigh -- Smoky Mountain High in Sylva, N.C.

Raleigh added a two-run shot in the eighth, his 21st, off Twins reliever Cole Sands, who was his teammate at Florida State.

Seattle scored four times in the first inning. J.P. Crawford led off with an infield hit and Jorge Polanco lined a single to right. With one out, Raleigh hit a ball just inside the right-field foul pole. Arozarena followed with a blast into the Twins' bullpen in left-center field.

Larnach led off the fourth with a homer to right. Ryan Jeffers followed with a double to left, took third on a groundout and scored on Brooks Lee's grounder to second as the Twins halved their deficit.

Castro went deep to right-center with two outs in the seventh to make it 4-3.

Raleigh curled another homer around the right-field foul pole in the eighth after Julio Rodriguez singled with two outs.

Matthews settled down after the first and went seven innings. He gave up four runs on six hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Mariners starter Bryan Woo went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.