Casemiro Inter Miami transfer faces MLS tampering probe: Full details revealed

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Casemiro has officially joined Inter Miami as a free agent, linking up with Lionel Messi in a high-profile move that has immediately drawn scrutiny from Major League Soccer (MLS). The Brazilian midfielder’s arrival strengthens the defending MLS Cup champions, yet the league has opened an investigation into alleged tampering surrounding the deal.

What exactly is Casemiro’s contract with Inter Miami? Casemiro has signed a deal that runs through the end of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with an option that could extend his stay into the 2028-29 campaign. The contract begins immediately once his visa is approved. At 34, the defensive midfielder brings a wealth of experience after leaving Manchester United following four seasons in the Premier League. He arrives after representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, where the Selecao exited in the last 16 against Norway.

Inter Miami already features a star-studded attack including Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. Adding Casemiro’s leadership and defensive steel is seen as a major boost for a side looking to defend its 2025 MLS Cup title.

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Why is the MLS investigating the transfer? Major League Soccer (MLS) is probing Inter Miami over potential tampering in the process of signing Casemiro. LA Galaxy originally held the player’s discovery rights under league rules. Those rights normally prevent other clubs from negotiating until they are transferred.

A settlement was reached between Inter Miami and the Galaxy that allowed the deal to proceed. However, the league has made clear the investigation continues. In its official statement, MLS said, “Major League Soccer is reviewing a tampering allegation against Inter Miami CF. The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete. While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation.”

The league has not revealed whether the focus is on any talks Inter Miami may have held with Casemiro before securing the discovery rights or on the details of the settlement itself.

How does the MLS discovery process work? In Major League Soccer, clubs maintain lists of up to five players they hold priority over should those players decide to join the league. Discovery rights do not give a club exclusive ownership of a player, but they require other teams to negotiate a transfer of those rights first. A similar situation occurred in 2024 when LA Galaxy paid Charlotte FC for Marco Reus’s discovery rights.

In this case, both the club and league confirmed that Inter Miami acquired Casemiro’s discovery priority from the Galaxy. Full financial details remain confidential pending the outcome of the probe.

What have Inter Miami officials said about the signing? Club managing owner Jorge Mas welcomed the arrival with strong praise: “Casemiro embodies everything this club stands for: leadership, a winning mentality, and an extraordinary track record at the highest level of the game.”

Co-owner David Beckham added: “He is a person and a player that I have admired for a long time. He is a winner who has achieved so much in the game and after such an incredible career with Real Madrid and Manchester United I’m delighted that he’s decided to make Miami his next home.”

Casemiro’s trophy cabinet includes five Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns and a Copa del Rey from his Real Madrid days, plus the 2023-24 FA Cup with Manchester United. He is widely regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders of his generation.