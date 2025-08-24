Casey Schmitt drives in four to power Giants past Brewers

Casey Schmitt hit a three-run homer and doubled in a run as the visiting San Francisco Giants snapped a four-game losing skid with a 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Logan Webb (12-9) allowed one run on five hits over six innings for San Francisco, which won for just the third time in its last 14 games. Dominic Smith, Luis Matos and Patrick Bailey added two hits apiece.

The MLB-leading Brewers had their seven-game home winning streak come to an end after going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Jake Bauers was hit by a pitch with one out and scored when Caleb Durbin snapped an 0-for-12 skid with an RBI double into the right-center field gap.

Freddy Peralta battled control issues early and walked three of the first seven Giants batters he faced. He threw 85 pitches through four innings and was at 96 after five.

Peralta exited with the lead after allowing two hits and four walks, with six strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

San Francisco capitalized on a pair of errors in the sixth inning to score three runs against Grant Anderson (2-5).

After Willy Adames reached on a throwing error by shortstop Andruw Monasterio, Smith singled before Schmitt tied the game with an RBI double. Two more runs scored when third baseman Anthony Seigler misplayed Matos' grounder.

The Giants received a solid outing from Webb, who struck out five and improved to 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA in seven career starts against the Brewers.

San Francisco tacked on four more runs in the seventh against Carlos Rodriguez. Schmitt hit a three-run shot for his ninth homer of the season and Bailey singled in a run.

Joey Lucchesi pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Spencer Bivens kept the Brewers at bay in the final two frames to help the Giants even the three-game series at a game apiece.

Milwaukee played without second baseman Brice Turang, who was held out of the lineup due to soreness in his left wrist. He was hit by a pitch during Friday's game and is listed as day-to-day.