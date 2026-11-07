Cavaliers vs 76ers: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley lead Cleveland to 119-95 win over LeBron James' side in NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers registered a 119-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in their NBA regular-season encounter on Friday.

Cleveland secured a 24-point win at home, restricting Philadelphia to 95 points to improve their position in the early-season campaign. The result also handed the 76ers a setback after their recent victory over the Detroit Pistons.

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The Cavaliers made an early statement, opening up a 27-12 advantage as Donovan Mitchell scored seven quick points. Cleveland's defensive pressure also helped the hosts create opportunities in transition, putting Philadelphia on the back foot during the opening exchanges.

The 76ers managed to reduce the deficit before the end of the first quarter, trailing 33-22. They continued to fight their way back in the second period, with rookie VJ Edgecombe leading their scoring effort. The youngster registered 17 points in the first half to keep Philadelphia within reach.

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Mitchell and Mobley lead Cleveland's scoring Mitchell was central to Cleveland's offensive effort, finishing with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. The guard also contributed to the team's defensive effort as the Cavaliers maintained control during crucial phases of the contest.

Evan Mobley provided further support with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. His contribution helped Cleveland maintain its advantage, particularly when Philadelphia attempted to close the gap during the third quarter.

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Mario Hezonja also made an impact after coming off the bench. The forward finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, recording a double-double in the contest. He scored 10 points during his first 10 minutes on the court, providing Cleveland with additional scoring options.

James Harden contributed 12 points and six rebounds, while the Cavaliers also received scoring support from their bench players.

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76ers struggle to contain Cavaliers Philadelphia had contributions from several players but could not sustain their comeback attempt. Edgecombe finished with 19 points, while Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tyrese Maxey added 17 points and four assists.

Joel Embiid endured a difficult outing, scoring six points while missing all nine of his field-goal attempts. LeBron James also struggled to establish himself offensively against Cleveland's defence.

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The Cavaliers kept both Embiid and James in check during the first three quarters, with the pair combining for seven turnovers during that period. Their struggles affected Philadelphia's ability to build momentum against the hosts.

Cleveland had also taken care of possession during the opening half, committing only five turnovers before finishing the contest with 15.

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Cavaliers prepare for Knicks match The victory took Cleveland's win-loss record to 5-4 in the 2026-27 NBA regular season. The Cavaliers are scheduled to remain at Rocket Arena for their next assignment, against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, will look to regroup after the defeat as it continues its regular-season campaign. The 76ers are scheduled to face the Chicago Bulls in their next fixture on Sunday.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.