Cavs Donovan Mitchell questionable for Tuesdays game after reaggravating sprained left ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Cleveland's pivotal Game 5 of its second-round series against the Indiana Pacers after reaggravating a sprained left ankle on Sunday.

The All-Star guard had an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the sprained ankle. He did not play the second half of the Cavaliers 129-109 loss at Indiana after he appeared to experience pain while warming up during halftime.

His status for Tuesday's game is likely to go down to game time.

Mitchell first suffered the injury on April 6 during the second half against the Sacramento Kings. He stepped on the foot of Sacramento’s Keon Ellis near midcourt before losing his balance and rolling his left ankle.

Mitchell missed the last four games of the regular season due to the injury. He finished with 12 points in 20 minutes as the top-seeded Cavs trailed 80-39 at halftime.

The No. 4-seeded Pacers, up in the series 3-1, can close it out Tuesday in Cleveland, where they’ve already won twice.

Mitchell is averaging 28.9 points during the playoffs, including five games with at least 30 points.

The Cavaliers have been beset by injuries during the postseason. Darius Garland missed four games due to a left big toe injury while De'Andre Hunter (right thumb) and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley (left ankle) were out for Game 2 against the Pacers after being injured in the series opener.

Mitchell had also been dealing with a calf strain before reinjuring his left ankle.

“I’m banged up, we all are. It’s tough, but that’s what the playoffs are,” Mitchell said after scoring 48 points in Cleveland's 120-119 loss last Tuesday.