‘Celebration with sweets’: How Haryana is preparing for wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s grand welcome | Watch video

Updated17 Aug 2024, 09:59 AM IST
After her recent disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, Haryana is all set to welcome wrestler Vinesh Phogat to her native village, Balali, Charkhi Dadri. Preparations are underway for the wrestler's grand welcome today.

The villagers, proud of their tradition of producing top women wrestlers like Geeta, Babita, Ritu, Sangeeta, and Vinesh Phogat herself, are uniting to celebrate her homecoming. 

For her arrival, Balali's confectioners are making sweets, and water tents have been set up due to the weather. Vinesh’s brother, Harvinder Phogat, said she will land at Delhi airport at 10 am today. The family has planned a celebratory route from Delhi to Balali, where fans eagerly await to welcome the athlete.

“People along the route want to catch a glimpse of Vinesh and lift her spirits after the disappointment of missing out on a medal. She remains a star in the eyes of wrestling enthusiasts, and we’ve received requests for her to make stops along the way for a welcome," Harvinder told The Times of India.

Paris Olympics setback for Vinesh Phogat

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her plea for an Olympic medal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. “The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed.”

Vinesh was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal on August 7. She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final after exceeding the 50kg weight limit before the final on August 7.

During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed for the silver medal in the 50 kg weight category. On August 8, Vinesh penned an emotional to announce her decision to retire from wrestling.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

17 Aug 2024, 09:59 AM IST
