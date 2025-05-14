Celtics Jayson Tatum is the latest of many star athletes whove torn an Achilles tendon

The diagnosis of a torn Achilles tendon for All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is a devastating blow to the defending champion Boston Celtics and the second injury of its kind during the NBA playoffs.

Seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks tore his left Achilles tendon during a loss to the Indiana Pacers on April 28.

The 27-year-old Tatum tore his right Achilles tendon on Monday night against the New York Knicks when he lunged toward a loose ball and his leg gave out. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injury.

The Knicks won 121-113 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. The series resumes Wednesday in Boston with the Celtics needing to win to stay alive in the playoffs.

Other notable athletes who have come back from a torn Achilles tendon:

The four-time NFL MVP tore his left Achilles tendon on Sept. 11, 2023, four snaps into his first year with the New York Jets. He was hurt as he tried to avoid a rushing Leonard Floyd, who wrapped up the quarterback and spun him down to the MetLife Stadium turf. Rodgers, 39 at the time, returned to practice in an astonishing 77 days after surgery but did not play again until Sept. 9, 2024. The Jets released him in March, and he's undecided on playing in 2025.

The late Basketball Hall of Famer tore an Achilles tendon on April 12, 2013, had surgery the next day and returned to the court with the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 8, 2013, at age 35. Bryant played only six games before a knee injury forced him to miss the rest of the season. Bryant averaged 22.3 points in only 35 games in 2014-15 and 17.6 points in 66 games in his last season in 2015-16.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP tore an Achilles tendon on June 13, 2019, playing for Golden State in Game 4 of the championship round. He missed a full season and came back with the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 22, 2020, at age 32. Durant hasn’t played more than 55 games in any season since his return but he’s been elite, averaging 28.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in three seasons since the injury.

The Basketball Hall of Famer tore an Achilles tendon on Jan. 28, 1992. He returned to the court with the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 6, 1992, just two months shy of turning 33. Wilkins averaged 29.9 points in his first season back and played seven more years, including two stints overseas.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end tore an Achilles tendon on Sept. 19, 2021, and returned for the season opener Sept. 11, 2022, at age 34. Graham had his best season as a pro last year, posting a career-high 11 sacks.

The 2006 NL MVP tore an Achilles tendon on the final swing of a postseason series on Oct. 7, 2011. Howard returned to the lineup with the Philadelphia Phillies on July 6, 2012, at age 32. The big slugger was never the same, however. Howard averaged 44 homers and 133 RBIs in a six-year span before the injury. He averaged 19/66 over the next five.