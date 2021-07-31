Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away at age of 105

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away at age of 1051 min read . 04:48 PM IST
- Man Kaur was admitted to Shudhi Ayurvedic Hospital Derabassi in district Mohali
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Centenarian sprinter and veteran athlete Man Kaur passed away on Saturday at the age of 105. Man Kaur was admitted to Shudhi Ayurvedic Hospital Derabassi in district Mohali. The former Indian athlete was declared dead at 1 pm on Saturday.
Centenarian sprinter and veteran athlete Man Kaur passed away on Saturday at the age of 105. Man Kaur was admitted to Shudhi Ayurvedic Hospital Derabassi in district Mohali. The former Indian athlete was declared dead at 1 pm on Saturday.
"Veteran athlete Man Kaur is dead and will be cremated tomorrow. She was admitted in Shudhi Ayurvedic Hospital Derabassi in district Mohali and was declared dead at 1 pm," son Gurdev Singh told ANI.
"Veteran athlete Man Kaur is dead and will be cremated tomorrow. She was admitted in Shudhi Ayurvedic Hospital Derabassi in district Mohali and was declared dead at 1 pm," son Gurdev Singh told ANI.
She had hogged the limelight after clinching the 100-meter sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017. Kaur, who started running at the age of 93, was also dubbed as 'Miracle from Chandigarh'.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!