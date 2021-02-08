M/s Quidich engaged by BCCI as RPAS operator shall only operate the RPAS models specified in the approved Standard Operating procedures (SOP) Doc No QIUSOP/2021/01 Rev 0 dated 8th January 2021. The operations of the RPAS having valid Drone Acknowledgement Number (DAN) [specified in the SOP] shall be operated as per the above-mentioned SOP in the area specified therein. Any change in the approved SOP for e.g. Change in procedures or RPAS or use case or personnel or area specified in the approved SOP shall be included in the SOP and submitted to DGCA for approval.