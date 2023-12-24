After days of opposition by India's top wrestlers of the Wrestling Federation of India, the Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected wrestling body for flouting norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry, on Sunday, also wrote a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to immediately form an ad-hoc committee that will replace the suspended WFI. Ace wrestlers like Sakshee Mallikh, Bajrang Punia, and Geeta Phogat have welcomed the decision, whereas the suspended WFI chief Sanjay Singh ascertained to talk to the centre and PM Modi to change the decision.

Top 10 updates on WFI election row -Three days after the election of the new Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Sanjay Singh, the Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the wrestling body on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-WFI was suspended by the centre for violating the rules and making hasty decisions related to the organisation of wrestling nationals.

-The ministry stated that the federation didn't follow rules and organised the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

-"This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI. As per clause 3 (e) of the preamble of the constitution of WFI, the object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange the holding of Senior, Junior, and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," the Sports Ministry stated in a release on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The ministry also underlined that the WFI body was working under the complete control of its former office-bearer, which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

-After the suspension of WFI, BJP chief JP Nadda called Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for a meeting. However, the sexual harassment accused denied any link between his meeting with Nadda and the suspension of WFI.

-Even after denial, Brij Bhushan Singh announced that he was taking "retirement from the sport". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The decision was welcomed by top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh, and Geeta Phogat.

-After the suspension of the WFI, the centre asked the IOC to form an IOC committee to manage the functions and roles of the wrestling federation of India.

-The opposition leaders criticised the central government for not supporting the female wrestlers and said that the decision to suspend WFI was not enough to give justice to the protesting wrestlers. Many of them questioned why a loyalist of Brij Bhushan was allowed to contest the elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

