CGW 2022 declared open, day to start with Lawn Bowls
Prince Charles declares the CWG 2022 open on behalf of the Queen and brought a gripping Opening Ceremony to a stirring end.
The much awaited 22nd Commonwealth Games, 2022 (CWG 2022) commenced on Thursday with a gripping opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.