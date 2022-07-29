The much awaited 22nd Commonwealth Games, 2022 (CWG 2022) commenced on Thursday with a gripping opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The Queen's baton completed all territories during its journey to Birmingham, despite the restrictions due to Covid-19.

The 10m high raging bull, which took five months to be ready, is pulled along by female chain-makers. It was a symbolic gesture towards the women of the 19th century who worked long hours in hot and cramped conditions making chains with meager incomes. It also led to a strike for better working conditions.

Prince Charles declared the CWG 2022 open on behalf of the Queen and brought a gripping Opening Ceremony to a stirring end.

Three colors of the game- red, yellow, and blue depict the values of Humanity, Destiny, and Equality. At the end of the ceremony, six medalists brought the ceremonial flag of CWG 2022.

India will be represented by 215 athletes who will participate in 141 events across 19 sports.

India's star players like PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh were bestowed with the honor of being India's flag bearer. The honor was earlier decided for Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra but as he was ruled out of the event, Indian hockey men's team captain was bestowed with the honor.

Around 5000 athletes will go against each other in Birmingham for 1875 medals up for winning across multiple sporting events. This edition of CWG 2022 is also special because for the first time ever in global, multi-sport event, women events will outnumber men.

Number of gold medals are also higher for women. Women gold medals are 136 whereas the number for men in 134.

In the 2018 edition of Commonwealth Games, India won 66 medals. However, it was the 2010 edition of CWG when India gave a spectacular performance winning 101 medals, out of which 38 were gold medals.





