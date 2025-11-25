Champions League: All you need to know about Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen game

Setting aside their Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, Manchester City is eying a comeback when it takes on Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s side is looking forward to getting its fourth win of this season’s Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Champions League contest between Manchester City and the Bundesliga side is scheduled to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday, 25 November. The Premier League giants will look to carry forward their impressive start to the Champions League’s league phase, having claimed a resounding 4–1 win against Borussia Dortmund before the November break.

Manchester City will be without their midfield duo of Rodri and Mateo Kovacic for the Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s midfielder Robert Andrich will not be available for the match as he serves the second of a two-game ban for his red card in the 7-2 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

With Edmond Tapsoba also sidelined, the German side is expected to deploy Jarell Quansah, along with Loic Bade and Jeanuel Belocian at the back.

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen: When and where to watch? The Champions League fixture between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and DAZN in the United States.

The kick-off time is 8:00 PM GMT / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT on Tuesday, 25 November.

Venue The fixture between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Probable line-ups Manchester City predicted starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nico Gonzalez, Savinho, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland

Bayer Leverkusen predicted starting XI: Mark Flekken, Jarell Quansah, Loic Bade, Jeanuel Belocian, Ernest Poku, Aleix Garcia, Ibrahim Maza, Alejandro Grimaldo, Nathan Tella, Malik Tillman, Patrik Schick.

