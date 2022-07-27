Charles Barkley: Please don’t leave the NBA for LIV Golf

You’ve already got the best job in sports TV. If you’re simply taking this LIV gossip out for a spin to pull a few more dollars from Turner, fine. You deserve it. You must look at these loony salaries for NFL chatterboxes like Troy Aikman and Tony Romo—to say nothing of the coming haul for Tom Brady—and think: none of those guys do what I do. And you’re right! They don’t. Basketball fans literally hang around for your show because they want to know what sort of crazy thing you might say.