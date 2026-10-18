Charlie Becker apologizes to Ryan Day after Indiana-Ohio State loss: 'That's not me...'

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker had every reason to feel the sting of defeat after the Hoosiers’ first loss in nearly two years. Instead of heading straight to the locker room, he walked across the field at Memorial Stadium looking for Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

The moment came right after Ohio State’s 19-15 victory snapped Indiana’s 22-game winning streak. While most Hoosiers players processed the unfamiliar feeling of a loss, Becker made a beeline for the Buckeyes sideline with something he needed to say.

What Charlie Becker told Ryan Day on the field Charlie Becker approached Ryan Day surrounded by Ohio State players and offered a direct apology for something that happened nearly 10 months earlier.

"That was uncharacteristic of me," Becker told Day after the game on the field. "I’ve been thinking a lot about it. I'm really sorry about that. That's not me, and I’m sorry to you and Ohio State."

Ryan Day appeared to accept the gesture, giving Becker a quick slap on the helmet as the receiver walked away. The exchange was captured on camera and quickly spread across social media, with many noting the classy nature of the interaction after a hard-fought Big Ten battle.

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The viral chant that sparked the apology The apology traced back to Indiana’s Big Ten Championship celebration in Indianapolis last December. After the Hoosiers beat Ohio State 13-10 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Becker joined the traditional O-H-I-O chant on stage during the trophy presentation. Instead of finishing with the usual “I-O,” he directed an “F-U” toward Buckeye fans.

The moment went viral and stuck with some Ohio State supporters and players heading into this year’s rematch. Becker, who had a strong performance in that title game as well, later acknowledged the incident did not reflect who he is. By seeking out Day immediately after Saturday’s loss, he made sure the next interaction between the programs left a different impression.

Family ties and a career day against the Buckeyes The apology carried extra weight because of Becker’s personal connection to Ohio State. His father, David Becker, played linebacker for the Buckeyes in 1995. Charlie grew up in an Ohio State household, watching the team every Saturday and dreaming of either playing for them or against them. Despite that background, the 6-4 receiver was never offered by the Buckeyes out of high school.

On Saturday, he still delivered his best game of the season against his father’s former program, finishing with a game-high nine catches for 165 receiving yards. The performance highlighted how far his game has come since last year’s championship, but the postgame conversation with Day may be what lingers longer in the memory of both fan bases.

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