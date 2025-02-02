Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez to win her WWE Royal Rumple 2025 match and booking a ticket to the Wretlemania 41 where she will either face Tiffany Stratton or Rhea Ripley. The former world champions created history on Sunday by becoming the first ever WWE wrestler to win the Royal Rumble twice with her first victory in the contest coming back in 2020.

She got the number 27 spot and was left with Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez, whom she impressively eliminated to mark her stunning return to the ring.

Netizens react to Charlotte Flair's victory: “And @MsCharlotteWWE is now the first-EVER 2-time winner of the women’s #RoyalRumble match. A history making moment for women in wrestling.” wrote one user on X

“That's my girl Charlotte. Tell them all to bow down& cry about it” wrote another user

“Saw it coming, but overall this Rumble was exciting. Giving props to Roxy, Giulia and the other NXT girls...they brought it!” added another user