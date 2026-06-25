Charlotte Hornets trade LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and draft picks

The Charlotte Hornets have traded LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid and a package of future draft picks. The transaction, comes after the Hornets enjoyed a strong turnaround last season and several teams showed interest in Ball.
Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Naz Reid, an unprotected first-round pick in 2033, and second-round picks in 2029, 2032, and 2033 to Charlotte Hornets. The teams will swap first-round picks in 2028, 2029, and 2030.
Notably, Ball has three years remaining on his current contract and is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $119.2 million starting July 6. The Hornets had fielded aggressive offers from teams including the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have long sought a co-star for Anthony Edwards. The position became even more important after Donte DiVincenzo ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs.
By acquiring LaMelo Ball, Minnesota now have a young backcourt featuring Edwards and Ball, alongside wing Jaden McDaniels. All three are under contract through the 2028-29 season. Team president Tim Connelly had previously pursued big names like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Naz Reid, 26, averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds last season and shot 37 percent from three-point range.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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