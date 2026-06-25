Charlotte Hornets trade LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and draft picks

The Charlotte Hornets have traded LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid and a package of future draft picks. The transaction, comes after the Hornets enjoyed a strong turnaround last season and several teams showed interest in Ball.
Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Naz Reid, an unprotected first-round pick in 2033, and second-round picks in 2029, 2032, and 2033 to Charlotte Hornets. The teams will swap first-round picks in 2028, 2029, and 2030.
Notably, Ball has three years remaining on his current contract and is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $119.2 million starting July 6. The Hornets had fielded aggressive offers from teams including the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have long sought a co-star for Anthony Edwards. The position became even more important after Donte DiVincenzo ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs.
By acquiring LaMelo Ball, Minnesota now have a young backcourt featuring Edwards and Ball, alongside wing Jaden McDaniels. All three are under contract through the 2028-29 season. Team president Tim Connelly had previously pursued big names like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Naz Reid, 26, averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds last season and shot 37 percent from three-point range.
(More to follow)