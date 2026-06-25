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Charlotte Hornets trade LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and draft picks

The transaction, comes after the Charlotte Hornets enjoyed a strong turnaround last season and several teams showed interest in LaMelo Ball.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 Jun 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) grabs a loose ball against Boston Celtics
Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) grabs a loose ball against Boston Celtics(AP)
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The Charlotte Hornets have traded LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid and a package of future draft picks. The transaction, comes after the Hornets enjoyed a strong turnaround last season and several teams showed interest in Ball.

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Trade details

Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Naz Reid, an unprotected first-round pick in 2033, and second-round picks in 2029, 2032, and 2033 to Charlotte Hornets. The teams will swap first-round picks in 2028, 2029, and 2030.

Notably, Ball has three years remaining on his current contract and is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $119.2 million starting July 6. The Hornets had fielded aggressive offers from teams including the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers.

Minnesota Timberwolves add playmaking to pair with Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves have long sought a co-star for Anthony Edwards. The position became even more important after Donte DiVincenzo ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs.

By acquiring LaMelo Ball, Minnesota now have a young backcourt featuring Edwards and Ball, alongside wing Jaden McDaniels. All three are under contract through the 2028-29 season. Team president Tim Connelly had previously pursued big names like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Naz Reid, 26, averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds last season and shot 37 percent from three-point range.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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HomeSportsSports NewsCharlotte Hornets trade LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and draft picks
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