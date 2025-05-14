Charlotte, Orlando face pressing issues keeping them from winning

Charlotte FC has stalled and Orlando City SC, despite avoiding defeats recently, continues to search for consistency on offense.

The teams will meet up for Wednesday night's match in Orlando.

Charlotte (6-5-1, 19 points) has cooled off after its stellar start to the season, losing its last three MLS matches.

Orlando City (4-2-6, 18 points) holds a nine-match unbeaten string in MLS competition, but the team has won only one of the last six of those matches. Orlando has been involved in four scoreless draws.

Perhaps Martin Ojeda can provide more momentum for Orlando after his first career hat trick came in Saturday's 3-3 home draw with the New England Revolution.

"We started seeing that spark on him again," Orlando coach Oscar Pareja said. "I think he's showing us all the things that he can do more frequently."

Ojeda said there were positive steps for the team even with the disappointment of not securing a victory.

"I'll always say that we have to just continue to work," Ojeda said. "We have to keep working hard during the week and try and find those moments in the game to be more efficient."

So for Orlando, it's a matter of generating offense without lapses at the other end.

"We have been talking about our balance and all those things," Pareja said. "It is something that we need to work on."

Charlotte won't be going away from forward Wilfried Zaha while awaiting an uptick in production. He has three goals this season, and 11 total shots across the last four matches.

"I think he's fully fit now, that's what we wanted him to get to," Charlotte coach Dean Smith said. "I think his performances are getting better. But, ultimately, he gets judged on goals and assists."

There have been lineup adjustments for Charlotte as the team tries to break out of the funk. Tim Ream was on the field at centerback at the beginning of the Nashville game, and later he was involved in a goal against.

"There's times when I wanted a left-footed center back and Saturday was one," Smith said. "... If people are looking to make Tim Ream the scapegoat at the moment, they are off target."

Smith said that forward Tyger Smalls, who was out for the Nashville match because of a knee issue, won't be available in Orlando but could be back in action by the weekend.