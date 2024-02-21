 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Akaay post: Check out these comments that garner most attention on Instagram | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 21 2024 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.85 1.99%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,139.75 -0.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 771.55 1.51%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.15 -2.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.30 -0.68%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Akaay post: Check out these comments that garner most attention on Instagram
BackBack

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Akaay post: Check out these comments that garner most attention on Instagram

 Livemint

Kohli's Instagram post went viral pretty quickly, and had garnered 8.8 million likes and 399,000 comments by Wednesday evening

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second child. (AFP)Premium
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second child. (AFP)

Soon after Virat Kohli announced the birth of their second child on Wednesday, February 21, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Kohli, in his Instagram post, announced that his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, delivered a baby boy last Thursday (February 15). The couple has named their secondborn Akaay.

Kohli's Instagram post went viral pretty quickly, and had garnered 8.8 million likes and 399,000 comments by Wednesday evening. Among those who commented on the cricketer's post were former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, former Australia pacer Brett Lee, and former England batter Kevin Pietersen.

Sehwag used a heart emoji in his "Many congratulations Virat" comment. His message garnered a lot of attention from fans, and at the time of writing this, Sehwag's comment had over to 20,000 likes and 60 replies. The former Indian opener's comment was one of the most popular threads in Kohli's post.

Pietersen and Lee's comments were also close behind Sehwag's in terms of attention. The former England captain's "The best" comment got over 3,000 likes while Lee's comment received 16,700 likes.

Virat Kohli has played either with or against all of these cricket stalwarts. The star batsman, however, had opted out of the five-match series against England citing personal reasons.

Virat Kohli's Instagram post

Taking to the social media platform, Instagram, Kohli announced the birth of "Vamika's little brother".

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world," he said.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates the couple

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated the couple and said that it was a "precious addition" to their "beautiful family".

Tendulkar took to his official X account, and hoped that the arrival of 'Akaay' would fill their lives with "endless joy and laughter". He added that Virat and Anushka would cherish these "adventures and memories" forever.

"Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ," Tendulkar wrote.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Feb 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App