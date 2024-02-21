Soon after Virat Kohli announced the birth of their second child on Wednesday, February 21, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Kohli, in his Instagram post, announced that his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, delivered a baby boy last Thursday (February 15). The couple has named their secondborn Akaay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli's Instagram post went viral pretty quickly, and had garnered 8.8 million likes and 399,000 comments by Wednesday evening. Among those who commented on the cricketer's post were former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, former Australia pacer Brett Lee, and former England batter Kevin Pietersen.

Sehwag used a heart emoji in his "Many congratulations Virat" comment. His message garnered a lot of attention from fans, and at the time of writing this, Sehwag's comment had over to 20,000 likes and 60 replies. The former Indian opener's comment was one of the most popular threads in Kohli's post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pietersen and Lee's comments were also close behind Sehwag's in terms of attention. The former England captain's "The best" comment got over 3,000 likes while Lee's comment received 16,700 likes.

Virat Kohli has played either with or against all of these cricket stalwarts. The star batsman, however, had opted out of the five-match series against England citing personal reasons.

Virat Kohli's Instagram post Taking to the social media platform, Instagram, Kohli announced the birth of "Vamika's little brother". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world," he said.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates the couple Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated the couple and said that it was a "precious addition" to their "beautiful family". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tendulkar took to his official X account, and hoped that the arrival of 'Akaay' would fill their lives with "endless joy and laughter". He added that Virat and Anushka would cherish these "adventures and memories" forever.

"Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ," Tendulkar wrote.

