Chelsea advances to Conference League final to face either Fiorentina or Real Betis

Chelsea advanced to the final of the Conference League after beating Djurgården 1-0 in the second leg of their semifinal encounter on Thursday.

The Premier League club advanced 5-1 on aggregate over the Swedish opponent that had reached a semifinal of a European competition for the first time.

In the final, Chelsea will meet either Fiorentina or Real Betis. Those teams went to extra time tied at 3-3 on aggregate Thursday.

At Stamford Bridge, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall collected a through pass from Tyrique George before scoring the winner with a low left-footed shot in the 38th minute.

Chelsea remains on course to become the first club to win all major European competition.

The Blues have claimed the Champions League (2012, ’21), the Europa League (2013, ’19), Cup Winners’ Cup (1971, ’98) and Super Cup (1998, ’21).

The final takes place May 28 in Wroclaw, Poland.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca used only Marc Cucurella from the team that beat the new Premier League champion Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday.

Sixteen-year-old midfielder Reggie Walsh was given his first career start and made his presence felt, drawing frequent fouls from the opposition defense. When he was used as substitute in the first leg, he became the third youngest player for Chelsea, the club said.

In the second-tier Europa League, Manchester United eliminated Athletic Bilbao on a 7-1 aggregate score after a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford to set up an all English final against Tottenham, which won 2-0 at Bodø/Glimt for a 5-1 overall win.