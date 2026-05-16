Chelsea vs Manchester City FA Cup final 2026: preview, team news, history and key stats

Wembley Stadium is set to host one of English football’s biggest days as Chelsea and Manchester City clash in the 2026 FA Cup final. Two of the Premier League’s strongest sides meet in a highly anticipated showdown that mixes London flair with Manchester power. With both clubs chasing silverware and a place in next season’s Europa League, the stakes could not be higher.

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Road to the final Chelsea marched to the final with impressive performances on the road and at home. They beat Charlton Athletic 5-1, Hull City 4-0, Wrexham 4-2, Port Vale 7-0, and edged Leeds United 1-0 in the semi-final thanks to an Enzo Fernandez header.

Manchester City’s journey was equally dominant. They thrashed Exeter City 10-1, beat Salford City 2-0, overcame Newcastle United 3-1 away, crushed Liverpool 4-0, and narrowly defeated Southampton 2-1 in the semi-final. Both teams have been the top scorers in this season’s competition, underlining their attacking threat.

Chelsea team news and fitness update Manager Calum McFarlane delivered positive news in his pre-match press conference on Thursday. Several key players are pushing to start at Wembley.

“Reece has trained well this week, we’re happy with him. It was good to get him minutes [against Liverpool] and I felt he played well when he came on. So, it’s largely positive around Reece,” McFarlane said.

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He added: “It’s been a really good training week for Levi and he was exceptional against Liverpool. That speaks a lot about him, being able to produce that sort of performance after that time out, and at a really difficult place. He has trained well this week, and we're looking forward to potentially having him on Saturday as well.

“Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho have trained well this week, so both looking really good. We’re really hopeful with them as well. So, positive signs. [Robert's chances are] really positive. He has trained well this week and we’re hopeful going into Saturday.”

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Levi Colwill, Reece James, Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho, and Robert Sanchez are all in contention after strong recovery sessions.

Manchester City team news and fitness update Pep Guardiola’s side arrives at Wembley with just one major fitness concern, midfield anchor Rodri. The Spain international has missed the last five matches with a groin issue but travelled with the squad. Guardiola confirmed a final decision will be made after arrival in London.

“All our fine” regarding the rest of the squad, Pep stated, with no new injury worries. He added that the tight schedule has left little preparation time: “It's not the perfect scenario to prepare for the final because we didn't train absolutely anything since Crystal Palace.”

Key attackers Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki were rested midweek against Crystal Palace and are expected to return fresh. Goalkeeper James Trafford is set to start in cup ties, while centre-backs Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov (who returned from a knock recently) should anchor the defence. Josko Gvardiol remains out long-term with a leg injury.

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Rich history and head-to-head details This is the first-ever FA Cup final meeting between Chelsea and Manchester City, though the clubs have faced each other nine times in the competition before. Both teams know the Wembley stage well, having met there six times previously.

London sides have won six of the previous 11 FA Cup finals against Manchester teams. Chelsea last lifted the FA Cup in 2018 and are hunting a ninth title overall. City are aiming for an eighth crown but have lost the last two finals.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.