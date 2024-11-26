Chess Championship 2024: India’s D Gukesh draws with defending champion Ding Liren

In the ongoing World Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh draws with defending champion Ding Liren of China in second game in Singapore on Tuesday.

According to details, this year’s tournament marks the first time in 138 years that two Asian players were pitted against each other in the marquee clash, that is offering a prize fund of $2.5 million.

At the end of the second game the overall score stands at 1.5 for Ding and 0.5 for Gukesh.

Playing with black pieces, Gukesh made a comeback of sorts, having lost to Liren in the opener of the 14-game showdown.

It was a good recovery by Gukesh as Liren could do very little with his white pieces and had to share the point

"Draw with black in the world championship match is always nice and it's too early, we still have a long match," the Chennai-based GM said in the post-game press conference.

Though Monday nothing worked according to Gukesh, Tuesday changed everything for Gukesh as he could not have asked for a better start.

Gukesh just followed the basics as the game ended in a draw via repetition soon after black had completed the 23rd turn.

It was one of the quietest variation in the Italian opening as Liren probably did not want to rush things having grabbed a full point advantage in the first game itself.

Defending champion Ding Liren of China had won the last world championship match against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia after coming back from behind as many as three times.

The 32-year-old said he was happy with how he performed in the second round.

"In the first game I played something new in the opening and of course it requires a lot of memory. Today I also played not a common move (for me) 1.e4 and I prepared a lot," Liren said.

At 18, Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger to the world crown and is looking to become the first Indian after the iconic Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

"There is obviously some pressure for anyone playing in a World Championship; there is a lot of pressure. But I also see it as a privilege that I can represent so many people and my country," he said.

"I am just focusing on one game at a time. Hopefully, things go my way," he added.