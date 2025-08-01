Chess grandmaster at 14: Who is Nihal Sarin, the 21-year-old who refused to draw with Magnus Carlsen?

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin has reached the Chess playoffs at the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh. After losing 0–2 to Arjun Erigaisi on Day 1, he bounced back with a 2–0 win over Anish Giri.

Advertisement

Sarin, who represents S8UL Esports, then defeated Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 1.5–0.5 to qualify from Group B. At EWC 2025, Nihal then faced five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the quarter-finals on July 31.

Also Read | Divya Deshmukh beats Koneru Humpy to win Women’s Chess World Cup

The match drew attention for its tension and high-level play. In the first rapid game, Nihal managed a draw despite having only 20 seconds left. However, Carlsen later won the match 2.5–0.5 by taking the next games.

One key moment came when Carlsen offered a draw in the second game, but Nihal refused. Carlsen smiled during the moment. Magnus later won that game. Though Nihal didn’t reach the semifinals, his fearless performance impressed fans and experts.

Who is Nihal Sarin? Nihal Sarin is one of India’s top young chess players. He was born on July 13, 2004, in Thrissur, Kerala. He became a grandmaster at the age of 14 in 2018.

Advertisement

Nihal is known for playing very fast while staying calm, even under time pressure. He is especially good in rapid and blitz chess formats.

Also Read | History in Vegas! Erigaisi becomes 1st Indian to reach Chess Grand Slam semis

Nihal Sarin won the U-10 World Blitz Championship in 2013 and the U-10 World Youth Championship in 2014. In 2020, he became the U-18 World Youth Champion and won gold for India in the online FIDE Chess Olympiad.

Sarin also won Chess.com’s Junior Speed Chess Championship in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, he reached the final of the Chess.com Global Championship, beating top players like Kramnik, Ding Liren and Anish Giri. Only Wesley So could stop him. He earned $100,000 as runner-up.

Also Read | Viral Video: Chess champion Gukesh enjoys dessert platter on Air India flight

That year, he also won the Tata Steel India Rapid and got a bronze medal at the FIDE Olympiad. In 2023, his FIDE rating reached 2692, placing him 44th in the world.