Home / Sports / Sports News / Chess is in chaos over suspicion that a player cheated against Magnus Carlsen
Chess is in chaos over suspicion that a player cheated against Magnus Carlsen
5 min read.08:33 PM ISTANDREW BEATON, The Wall Street Journal
When the world champion withdrew from a major tournament after a stunning loss, it ignited suspicions of foul play. Hans Moke Niemann, his opponent, denied any wrongdoing. Chaos ensued.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Magnus Carlsen’s 53-game unbeaten streak had been over for only a few hours when the reigning chess world champion made a move that indicated something was off.
Magnus Carlsen’s 53-game unbeaten streak had been over for only a few hours when the reigning chess world champion made a move that indicated something was off.
Carlsen had lost to 19-year-old American grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann at a prestigious tournament in St. Louis called the Sinquefield Cup when he announced, without explanation, that he was withdrawing from the whole event. The chess world was quick to read the tea leaves.
Carlsen had lost to 19-year-old American grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann at a prestigious tournament in St. Louis called the Sinquefield Cup when he announced, without explanation, that he was withdrawing from the whole event. The chess world was quick to read the tea leaves.
“I think Magnus believes that Hans probably is cheating," said Hikaru Nakamura, an American grandmaster ranked No. 6 in the world, who added that the allegation remains “unproven."
What has followed since Carlsen’s exit is a supercharged scandal that is short on details and long on breathless speculation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Carlsen, the world’s top player, has said nothing publicly other than a not-so-cryptic tweet in which famous soccer manager Jose Mourinho protests the result of a match by saying: “If I speak, I am in big trouble." A spokesperson for Carlsen didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Niemann forcefully denied ever cheating at over-the-board chess—while also conceding that he has previously cheated online.
Tournament organizers, meanwhile, instituted additional fair play protocols. But their security checks, including game screening of Niemann’s playby one of the world’s leading chess detectives, the University at Buffalo’s Kenneth Regan, haven’t found anything untoward.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The controversy gained such momentum that top grandmasters are taking sides. In one camp are the chess professionals legitimizing the allegation and jumping to Carlsen’s defense. In the other are the players who view the whole thing as a witch hunt.
One competitor, Wesley So, said he could hardly sleep because of the drama. Another, Ian Nepomniachtchi, said that stamping out cheating completely would require extraordinary measures—such as “playing naked in a locked room" to make sure no one was carrying any secret buzzers or other devices.
“I don’t see this happening," added Nepomniachtchi, who was Carlsen’s last challenger for the World Chess Championship. The Russian had already expressed his surprise at Niemann’s victory over Carlsen, calling it “more than impressive."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nepomniachtchi seemed to be joking about the naked chess. But Tesla co-founder Elon Musk might not have been when he tweeted about the scandal on Thursday morning: “You can almost hear that snap of the rubber glove before chess match cavity searches," he wrote.
The game’s most famous cheating scandal in recent memory is the 2006 Toiletgate when Veselin Topalov’s team accused Vladimir Kramnik of taking a suspect number of bathroom breaks during the World Championship match. This particularly bizarre sequence began on Monday, a day after Niemann toppled Carlsen while playing the black pieces, which many believe is an advantage.
Players knew something was up when they arrived to find enhanced security measures instituted by an anti-cheating arbiter. A 15-minute broadcast delay of matches was introduced, a tactic that makes it more difficult for a player to receive outside help. The tournament made additional scans for suspicious radio frequencies. Players, including Niemann, were wanded with a metal detector.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ramped-up security came on the day that Carlsen made his unprecedented decision to withdraw and tweeted the clip of Mourinho. Everyone knew what he was getting at.
Niemann’s words, meanwhile, received careful dissection. Before the rumors emerged, he had chalked up his victory to “a ridiculous miracle" involving his preparation for Carlsen’s opening plan.
“It must be embarrassing for the world champion to lose to me," said Niemann, who is the lowest-rated player in the field. “I feel bad for him."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After Carlsen quit, Niemann said on Monday he was struggling to make sense of the “very weird" situation. At the same time, the chess cognoscenti began saying the quiet part out loud. Nakamura, who makes extraordinarily popular chess videos, laid out the stakes in one of his online broadcasts. Even a leader from FIDE, the international chess governing body, tactfully weighed in.
“No matter how his tournaments went, @MagnusCarlsen never quit. He must have had a compelling reason, or at least he believes he has it," Emil Sutovsky, FIDE’s director general, tweeted. “Don’t call him a sore loser or disrespectful."
On Tuesday, with speculation running rampant out across the chess world and the Norwegian media, Niemann defended himself and lashed out against his critics. He confirmed that he had cheated online in the past. But he added he had never once cheated in games played in person.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“I’m telling the world because I do not want any misrepresentation, and I do not want rumors," he said. “I have never cheated in an over-the-board game."
Niemann added that he had been banned again from chess.com this week, following the to-do in St. Louis.
The scandal comes after a massive chess boom during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many high-stakes tournaments shifted online, forcing organizers to find new ways to guarantee fair play. Hosts like chess.com beefed up algorithms to snuff out suspicious play from regular players and grandmasters alike. Beyond that, top events also implemented intensive precautions such as broadcast delays, installing cameras in players’ homes and mandatory screen sharing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Now that events are being played in person once again, there are questions about whether the traditional form of the game has lagged behind its online cousin—and created an opening for the suspicion that is devouring chess this week.
“You could argue, in some ways, over-the-board chess has been less secure," says Danny Rensch, chess.com’s chief chess officer.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text