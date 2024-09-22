Chess Olympiad 2024: India scripts history, wins maiden gold in men and women titles

The Indian Chess team on Sunday scripted history by clinching maiden gold medals in both men's and women's categories in the 45th Chess Olympiad organized in Hungary's Budapest after beating their respective opponents in the final round. 

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated22 Sep 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Chess Olympiad 2024: India scripts history, wins maiden gold in men and women titles
Chess Olympiad 2024: India scripts history, wins maiden gold in men and women titles(AP)

The Indian Chess team on Sunday scripted history by clinching maiden gold medals in both men's and women's categories in the 45th Chess Olympiad organized in Hungary's Budapest after beating their respective opponents in the final round.

The Indian men team defeated Slovenia after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanadhaa won their respective matches in the final round, while the women's team beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to clinch the gold in the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Norway Chess posted," the team dropped only 1 game out of 44—a phenomenal accomplishment for India.

Also Read | Norway Chess 2024: ‘Mind-blowing’, Gautam Adani lauds Pragananadhaa

The Indian team member Gukesh delivered an incredible performance, scoring 9/10 and leading the team. His live rating soared to 2794, placing him at World No. 5.

Arjun Erigaisi was unstoppable, finishing with 10/11. His live rating now stands at 2797, making him World No. 3, ahead of Fabiano Caruana.

Praggnanandhaa R, Pentala Harikrishna, and Vidit Gujrathi were exceptional teammates, each contributing to the team's success.

Also Read | Candidates Chess: Meet D Gukesh, youngest winner to challenge for world title

In women category, D Harika was at her technical best striking on the top board for the team and Divya Deshmukh yet again outclassed her opponent to confirm her individual gold medal on the third board as well.

After R Vaishali drew her game, the Indian team confirmed the victory with Vantika Agrawal scoring another brilliant triumph.

It is important to note that the Indian men team had earlier clinched two bronze: first in 2014 and second 2022, while women had won a bronze in the 2022 edition organized in Chennai.

Meanwhile, former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has congratulated the Indian team for its achievement.

“Thrilled to see Team India clinch its first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad. Huge congratulations to Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, Srinath Narayanan, and their teams. Your remarkable talent, brilliant strategies, and dedication have paid off.”

“Wishing you all continued excellence. Your golden victory has made the country immensely proud,” Gandhi posted on X.

Also Read | He’s the fastest climber alive. He trains by playing chess.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsChess Olympiad 2024: India scripts history, wins maiden gold in men and women titles

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.00810.00
      Chennai
      75,951.00810.00
      Delhi
      76,103.00810.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.