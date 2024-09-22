The Indian Chess team on Sunday scripted history by clinching maiden gold medals in both men's and women's categories in the 45th Chess Olympiad organized in Hungary's Budapest after beating their respective opponents in the final round.

The Indian men team defeated Slovenia after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanadhaa won their respective matches in the final round, while the women's team beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to clinch the gold in the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Norway Chess posted," the team dropped only 1 game out of 44—a phenomenal accomplishment for India.

The Indian team member Gukesh delivered an incredible performance, scoring 9/10 and leading the team. His live rating soared to 2794, placing him at World No. 5.

Arjun Erigaisi was unstoppable, finishing with 10/11. His live rating now stands at 2797, making him World No. 3, ahead of Fabiano Caruana.

Praggnanandhaa R, Pentala Harikrishna, and Vidit Gujrathi were exceptional teammates, each contributing to the team's success.

In women category, D Harika was at her technical best striking on the top board for the team and Divya Deshmukh yet again outclassed her opponent to confirm her individual gold medal on the third board as well.

After R Vaishali drew her game, the Indian team confirmed the victory with Vantika Agrawal scoring another brilliant triumph.

It is important to note that the Indian men team had earlier clinched two bronze: first in 2014 and second 2022, while women had won a bronze in the 2022 edition organized in Chennai.

Meanwhile, former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has congratulated the Indian team for its achievement.

“Thrilled to see Team India clinch its first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad. Huge congratulations to Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, Srinath Narayanan, and their teams. Your remarkable talent, brilliant strategies, and dedication have paid off."

"Wishing you all continued excellence. Your golden victory has made the country immensely proud," Gandhi posted on X.