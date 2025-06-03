Chess prodigy Anvi Hinge gets hero's welcome in Indigo flight; video surfaces after Gukesh beats Magnus Carlsen | Watch

Chess prodigy Anvi Deepak Hinge received a hero's welcome aboard an Indigo flight when she was returning from the Western Asian Youth Chess Championship 2025 in Bangkok.

The 7-year-old Anvi secured six medals: two gold and four silver, during the championship which was held from 20 to 29 April.

According to the now-viral video, Anvi had already boarded the plane alongside an adult when the pilot made an announcement highlighting the young chess prodigy's achievements

“This little girl is returning after becoming a world champion,” he said. “She just won the Western Asian Youth Chess Championship 2025.”

Notably, Anvi Hinge has not become a world champion yet.

“Very good,” a passenger shouted out. The announcement was met with loud cheering and clapping from passengers.

This video surfaced online a day after D Gukesh defeated five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing Norway Chess 2025.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were proud of the 7-year-old and flooded the comment section with blessings for her.

“Wow, champ. Best of luck for the future,” said a social media user.

“Congrats, young champ. May the Almighty shower upon you his choicest blessings…love you loads beta,” added another user.

A user said, “Proud moment for her parents and the whole Nation. Congratulations, champ.”

While one netizen called her win “truly remarkable!”

However, one user joked about how the young chess prodigy's achievements will turn into a lecture for other children her age on the flight. “I'm happy for her... but baaki bacho ko poore raaste mummy papa k taane sunne pade honge.”

Western Asian Youth Chess Championships 2025 India won 31 medals, including 6 Gold, 14 Silver, and 11 Bronze, at the Western Asian Youth Chess Championships 2025. 16 medals were won individually, and 15 were team medals.