Chicago Bears new stadium: Board advances Hammond, Indiana plans as Illinois options stall

The Chicago Bears moved closer to potentially leaving Illinois on Friday. Their board of directors voted Thursday to advance plans for a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site still undecided. This marks the first time the board has voted on any specific stadium location.

What was the Chicago Bears board's latest decision on the stadium? The Thursday vote signals serious momentum toward building a domed stadium in northwest Indiana. It comes just days after Illinois wrapped up its spring legislative session without securing a deal. The Bears have stated that Chicago-area options are exhausted and expect to make their final stadium choice in late spring or early summer.

Why are the Bears looking at Hammond, Indiana for their New Home? Bears chairman George H McCaskey and CEO Kevin Warren laid out their vision clearly. "We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana and the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across the neighbourhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city," they said in a statement.

Indiana acted fast to attract the team. In February, state lawmakers unanimously approved legislation creating the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority with power to issue bonds, buy land, and finance construction. The state also offered up to $1 billion in incentives. This gave the Bears the property tax certainty they said was essential for any new project.

What went wrong with Illinois' last-ditch efforts to keep the Chicago Bears? Illinois lawmakers pushed hard but came up short. A megaprojects bill designed to help with property taxes at the Bears' Arlington Heights site died in the Senate last weekend. In a late push, state Sen. Bill Cunningham introduced new legislation at 11 PM Sunday that would let certain cities create their own stadium authorities. The Bears would pay for construction using their $2 billion commitment, while the land stayed public. The Senate passed the bill 37-17 early Monday, but the House adjourned without taking a vote.

The team has owned the 326-acre former Arlington International Racecourse property since 2021. Their current lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033.

How are Illinois and Indiana officials reacting to the Chicago Bears' move? Matt Hill, spokesperson for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, expressed frustration with the team's shifting positions. "The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years, but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location. That has hindered their progress," Hill said in a statement. “Today appears to be another instance of that after Illinois leaders have been working with the Bears in good faith. Governor Pritzker has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers.”

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun welcomed the development. "We look forward to building a partnership as strong as the '85 Bears defense, creating opportunities and economic growth that will benefit our state and the Bears organization for decades to come," he said. Braun called an NFL franchise in Northwest Indiana an economic boost the region has never seen before.