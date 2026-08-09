Chicago Bears roster bubble alert: 4 players fighting for spots after training camp Week 2

The Chicago Bears have wrapped two full weeks of training camp and sit just one week away from their first preseason game of 2026. Coaches are starting to separate the roster locks from the players still fighting for spots. Some young talent has turned heads. Others have stayed quiet or failed to push ahead in crowded position battles.

Theo Benedet fighting uphill at tackle Braxton Jones’ late-week injury scrambled the left tackle picture. On Saturday, Jedrick Wills Jr and Kiran Amegadjie both took starter reps. Theo Benedet, the undrafted free agent fans call the Canadian Eagle, did not.

That snap distribution sent a clear signal. Amegadjie was never expected to jump into the left tackle conversation this early. The fact that he is now working ahead of Benedet suggests the former free agent has one foot out the door. Benedet needs a strong showing in the remaining practices and preseason games to change the coaching staff’s view.

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Roschon Johnson faces steep climb in crowded backfield Roschon Johnson has posted a couple of solid practice days, yet the numbers still work against him. D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai sit firmly in the top two spots. That leaves one open roster spot, and the competition is fierce.

Salvon Ahmed, re-signed in May, has flashed in practice. Undrafted rookie Coleman Bennett is also making noise as a dark-horse candidate. Head coach Ben Johnson was not in Chicago when Johnson was drafted, and the running back managed only two carries last season. Nothing from the first two weeks of camp has changed the reality that Johnson remains on the bubble.

Ruben Hyppolite II struggling to make an impact It may feel early to write off a second-year player, but the case against Ruben Hyppolite II is growing stronger. The linebacker was viewed as a reach when the Bears selected him in 2025. He spent most of his rookie season as a healthy scratch.

Through two weeks of this year’s camp, Hyppolite has been nearly invisible. Coaches and reporters have not highlighted a single standout day or play from him. In the NFL it is often safer to move on from a player too soon rather than too late. Right now the Bears appear ready to test that theory with Hyppolite.

Tyrique Stevenson still battling consistency issues Dennis Allen pointed to inconsistency as Tyrique Stevenson’s biggest challenge at the start of camp. That problem has not gone away.

The secondary is thin after Cam Lewis left practice with an injury on Saturday. Even so, Stevenson has not yet met the consistency standard the coaching staff has set.