Chicago Bears roster bubble alert: 4 players fighting for spots after training camp Week 2

The Chicago Bears have wrapped two full weeks of training camp and sit just one week away from their first preseason game of 2026. Coaches are starting to separate the roster locks from the players still fighting for spots. Some young talent has turned heads. Others have stayed quiet or failed to push ahead in crowded position battles.

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Theo Benedet fighting uphill at tackle Braxton Jones’ late-week injury scrambled the left tackle picture. On Saturday, Jedrick Wills Jr and Kiran Amegadjie both took starter reps. Theo Benedet, the undrafted free agent fans call the Canadian Eagle, did not.

That snap distribution sent a clear signal. Amegadjie was never expected to jump into the left tackle conversation this early. The fact that he is now working ahead of Benedet suggests the former free agent has one foot out the door. Benedet needs a strong showing in the remaining practices and preseason games to change the coaching staff’s view.

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Roschon Johnson faces steep climb in crowded backfield Roschon Johnson has posted a couple of solid practice days, yet the numbers still work against him. D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai sit firmly in the top two spots. That leaves one open roster spot, and the competition is fierce.

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Salvon Ahmed, re-signed in May, has flashed in practice. Undrafted rookie Coleman Bennett is also making noise as a dark-horse candidate. Head coach Ben Johnson was not in Chicago when Johnson was drafted, and the running back managed only two carries last season. Nothing from the first two weeks of camp has changed the reality that Johnson remains on the bubble.

Ruben Hyppolite II struggling to make an impact It may feel early to write off a second-year player, but the case against Ruben Hyppolite II is growing stronger. The linebacker was viewed as a reach when the Bears selected him in 2025. He spent most of his rookie season as a healthy scratch.

Through two weeks of this year’s camp, Hyppolite has been nearly invisible. Coaches and reporters have not highlighted a single standout day or play from him. In the NFL it is often safer to move on from a player too soon rather than too late. Right now the Bears appear ready to test that theory with Hyppolite.

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Tyrique Stevenson still battling consistency issues Dennis Allen pointed to inconsistency as Tyrique Stevenson’s biggest challenge at the start of camp. That problem has not gone away.

The secondary is thin after Cam Lewis left practice with an injury on Saturday. Even so, Stevenson has not yet met the consistency standard the coaching staff has set.

These four players still have time. Preseason games will give them final chances to change minds. For now, each sits closer to the chopping block than to a secure roster spot as the Bears prepare for the 2026 season.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.