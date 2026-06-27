Chicago Bulls announce minority investment by Walmart heir Lukas Walton in team and United Center

The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Lukas Walton, a Walmart family heir, and his wife, Samantha, have acquired a minority interest in the NBA team and the United Center. The move brings new partners into the ownership group while the Reinsdorf and Wirtz families keep full control of the arena and the related 1901 Project.

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This investment arrives as the organization pushes ahead with major plans to improve the area around its home venue on Chicago’s Near West Side. The news release from the team stressed that the new partners share a strong commitment to Chicago and its key institutions.

Leadership shares vision for the future Bulls CEO Michael Reinsdorf welcomed the Waltons and highlighted the common goals across the ownership group.

"We are pleased to welcome Lukas and Samantha, who share our deep-seated belief in Chicago and our commitment to the institutions that make this city strong," Reinsdorf said in a statement. "Together with our partners at the United Center, the Wirtz family, we are fully aligned in our vision for the Bulls, the United Center campus, and the future of the West Side."

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Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz also spoke positively about the continued partnership between the families.

"Our families have had the great pleasure of partnering in the development of the United Center over the last 30 years, and we look forward to a bright future ahead," Wirtz said in a statement.

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The 1901 project and West Side development The announcement also draws attention to the $7 billion 1901 Project, which is designed to transform development and investment around the United Center. Chicago officials broke ground on the project earlier this month.

Phase One includes a new music venue, hotel, and parking garage. Last month, a Chicago City Council Committee approved a $55 million tax break to support the work. The project aims to bring new energy and economic activity to the Near West Side neighbourhood.

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With the Waltons now involved as minority investors, the development gains additional backing. The goal is to create a stronger sports and entertainment hub that benefits fans, local residents, and businesses for years to come.

Future implications for the Chicago Bulls and fans For Chicago Bulls supporters, the minority investment sends a clear message of stability and forward progress. The Reinsdorf family retains a controlling interest, so basketball operations and major decisions stay consistent. At the same time, the new partners add resources that can support both the team and improvements around the arena.

The United Center remains the shared home of the Bulls and Blackhawks. As the 1901 Project moves forward, the entire campus could see upgrades that improve the game-day experience and turn the area into an even bigger destination.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.