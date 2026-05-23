Chicago Cubs call up no. 2 prospect Pedro Ramirez after placing Matt Shaw on injured list; check details

The Chicago Cubs have shaken up their infield just days into a critical stretch of the 2026 MLB season. On Friday, the team placed 24-year-old infielder Matt Shaw on the 10-day injured list with back tightness, retroactive to May 20. In a corresponding move, the club recalled its No. 2 overall prospect, 22-year-old Pedro Ramirez, marking his first-ever promotion to the major leagues.

Ramirez, who can play both second and third base, was not in the starting lineup for Friday’s home game against the Houston Astros. His arrival gives manager a much-needed boost in versatility and youth as the Cubs push to stay competitive in the National League Central.

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Matt Shaw’s season comes to sudden halt Matt Shaw has been a steady presence in the Chicago Cubs lineup this year, appearing in 42 games and batting .242 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. In the previous season, the young infielder turned heads as a rookie, hitting .226 with 13 homers and 17 stolen bases across 126 games. He finished ninth in voting for the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year award, showing promise as a future cornerstone.

Back tightness has sidelined Shaw before, and the Cubs are taking a cautious approach to avoid a longer absence. The IL placement opens the door for fresh talent while giving Shaw time to heal and return stronger later this month.

Pedro Ramirez ready to shine in first big-league call-up Pedro Ramirez has dominated at Triple-A Iowa this season, posting an impressive .312/.395/.547 slash line with nine home runs, 40 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases in just 43 games. His defensive skills earned him a Minor League Gold Glove Award at third base in 2025, proving he’s more than ready for the next level.

The young switch-hitter first signed with the Cubs organization in 2021 at age 17. Since then, he has steadily climbed the ranks, blending power, speed, and elite glove work. Cubs insiders describe him as a dynamic two-way threat who can immediately impact both the lineup and the field.

With Ramírez now on the 26-man roster, the Cubs gain extra flexibility in the infield. He brings speed on the bases and a bat that has already shown major-league potential in the minors. While he did not start Friday night, expect to see him in action soon, possibly as a pinch-hitter or late-inning defensive replacement against the Astros.