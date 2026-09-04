Chicago Cubs reliever Trent Thornton spikes glove in viral dugout meltdown

Chicago Cubs reliever Trent Thornton did not hide how he felt about his outing Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. After manager Craig Counsell took the ball from him in the fifth inning of a 9-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, Thornton stormed into the dugout, spiked his glove off the bench, and let out a raw, unfiltered scream that quickly spread across social media.

The clip was loud, brief, and unmistakably frustrated. It was also the most talked-about moment from a game the Cubs needed far more than they got.

Clean escape, then the inning unraveled Trent Thornton first entered in the top of the fourth with a runner on third and two outs, Chicago Cubs already down 6-5. The 32-year-old did the job, striking out Luis Lara to end the threat.

The Cubs could not answer in the bottom half. Thornton went back out for the fifth and started well, punching out Christian Yelich. Then the inning turned. He walked Joey Ortiz and allowed singles to Cooper Pratt and Jackson Chourio. With the bases loaded and only one out, Counsell came to the mound. Thornton’s night was over after two-thirds of an inning, two hits, one walk and two strikeouts on 23 pitches.

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The glove slam that went viral Trent Thornton walked off the field, took a few steps into the dugout and snapped. He ripped off the glove and slammed it into the bench in a motion that immediately drew Rob Gronkowski comparisons, then shouted as cameras caught every second.

The anger was real. The damage, at least in that inning, was not.

Ryan Rolison slams the door on the jam Ryan Rolison replaced Trent Thornton with the bases loaded. He retired the next two hitters in order and kept the score at 6-5. Thornton’s mess did not become a crooked number on his line. Milwaukee still added a run in the seventh and two more in the ninth, turning a one-run game into a 9-5 final behind Chourio’s four-hit night and a two-run single from Ortiz.

Alex Bregman had done his part for Chicago earlier, homering and driving in four runs. After the second inning, the Cubs offense went quiet. Six hits. Zero runs over the final seven frames.

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