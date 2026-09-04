Chicago Cubs reliever Trent Thornton spikes glove in viral dugout meltdown

Chicago Cubs reliever Trent Thornton did not hide how he felt about his outing Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. After manager Craig Counsell took the ball from him in the fifth inning of a 9-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, Thornton stormed into the dugout, spiked his glove off the bench, and let out a raw, unfiltered scream that quickly spread across social media.

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The clip was loud, brief, and unmistakably frustrated. It was also the most talked-about moment from a game the Cubs needed far more than they got.

Clean escape, then the inning unraveled Trent Thornton first entered in the top of the fourth with a runner on third and two outs, Chicago Cubs already down 6-5. The 32-year-old did the job, striking out Luis Lara to end the threat.

The Cubs could not answer in the bottom half. Thornton went back out for the fifth and started well, punching out Christian Yelich. Then the inning turned. He walked Joey Ortiz and allowed singles to Cooper Pratt and Jackson Chourio. With the bases loaded and only one out, Counsell came to the mound. Thornton’s night was over after two-thirds of an inning, two hits, one walk and two strikeouts on 23 pitches.

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The glove slam that went viral Trent Thornton walked off the field, took a few steps into the dugout and snapped. He ripped off the glove and slammed it into the bench in a motion that immediately drew Rob Gronkowski comparisons, then shouted as cameras caught every second.

The anger was real. The damage, at least in that inning, was not.

Ryan Rolison slams the door on the jam Ryan Rolison replaced Trent Thornton with the bases loaded. He retired the next two hitters in order and kept the score at 6-5. Thornton’s mess did not become a crooked number on his line. Milwaukee still added a run in the seventh and two more in the ninth, turning a one-run game into a 9-5 final behind Chourio’s four-hit night and a two-run single from Ortiz.

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Alex Bregman had done his part for Chicago earlier, homering and driving in four runs. After the second inning, the Cubs offense went quiet. Six hits. Zero runs over the final seven frames.

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A useful arm in a tightening race This is Trent Thornton’s first season with the Cubs after time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. In 44 games, he has a 3.40 ERA over 45 innings and three saves. He has been a reliable middle-inning option, which is why the fifth-inning traffic stung so much. The loss dropped Chicago to 78-62 and left Milwaukee at 87-53, first in the National League Central.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.