Chicago Cubs script MLB history with second 10-game winning streak in 2026 season

The Chicago Cubs etched their name into baseball history on Friday night, securing their second 10-game winning streak of the young 2026 season. With a commanding 7-1 victory over the Texas Rangers, the Cubs showed why they are the team to beat in the National League.

Strong pitching and timely hitting powered the win in Arlington. The bullpen stepped up in a game that leaned heavily on relief arms, while outfielder Seiya Suzuki launched his seventh home run of the year to spark the offense. What makes this streak truly special is the timing; it marks the Cubs’ second such run before May even ends.

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Historic company: First team since 1955, Dodgers The Chicago Cubs are the first team since the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers to post two separate 10-game winning streaks within the first 40 games of a season. Only a handful of clubs have ever pulled off this vanishingly rare feat. The short list includes:

1955 Brooklyn Dodgers (98-55-1, World Series champions)

1941 St Louis Cardinals (97-56-2, second in NL)

1887 St Louis Browns (95-40-3, American Association champions)

1880 Chicago White Stockings (67-17-2, National League champions)

The modern-era Cubs now stand as just the third team to achieve it. If past results are any guide, this early dominance often signals a championship-caliber campaign.

Chicago Cubs on fire The two streaks came in quick succession. The first ran from April 14 to April 24. After a three-game hiccup against the Dodgers, the Cubs bounced back with a victory over the Padres on April 28 and have not lost since. In all, Chicago has won 20 of its last 23 contests.

Friday’s triumph improved the Cubs to 27-12 overall. They sit comfortably atop the NL Central, the strongest division in baseball so far, and hold the best record in the majors. Remarkably, they have done it while facing the second-toughest schedule in MLB, based on opponents’ winning percentages. At home, they are an impressive 18-5.

Beyond the wins, the numbers back up the eye test. The Cubs boast a plus-56 run differential, showing balance on both sides of the ball.