Chicago Cubs script MLB history with second 10-game winning streak in 2026 season

The Chicago Cubs etched their name into baseball history on Friday night, securing their second 10-game winning streak of the young 2026 season. With a commanding 7-1 victory over the Texas Rangers, the Cubs showed why they are the team to beat in the National League.
Strong pitching and timely hitting powered the win in Arlington. The bullpen stepped up in a game that leaned heavily on relief arms, while outfielder Seiya Suzuki launched his seventh home run of the year to spark the offense. What makes this streak truly special is the timing; it marks the Cubs’ second such run before May even ends.
The Chicago Cubs are the first team since the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers to post two separate 10-game winning streaks within the first 40 games of a season. Only a handful of clubs have ever pulled off this vanishingly rare feat. The short list includes:
1955 Brooklyn Dodgers (98-55-1, World Series champions)
1941 St Louis Cardinals (97-56-2, second in NL)
1887 St Louis Browns (95-40-3, American Association champions)
1880 Chicago White Stockings (67-17-2, National League champions)
The modern-era Cubs now stand as just the third team to achieve it. If past results are any guide, this early dominance often signals a championship-caliber campaign.
The two streaks came in quick succession. The first ran from April 14 to April 24. After a three-game hiccup against the Dodgers, the Cubs bounced back with a victory over the Padres on April 28 and have not lost since. In all, Chicago has won 20 of its last 23 contests.
Friday’s triumph improved the Cubs to 27-12 overall. They sit comfortably atop the NL Central, the strongest division in baseball so far, and hold the best record in the majors. Remarkably, they have done it while facing the second-toughest schedule in MLB, based on opponents’ winning percentages. At home, they are an impressive 18-5.
Beyond the wins, the numbers back up the eye test. The Cubs boast a plus-56 run differential, showing balance on both sides of the ball.
This strong start did not come out of nowhere. Last season, the Cubs won 92 games and reached the playoffs. In 2026, however, they look like a true powerhouse with deeper pitching, better health, and clutch performances when it counts. Manager Craig Counsell and the front office have built a roster that thrives under pressure.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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