Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson exits early with left side discomfort against Cardinals

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson left Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals after feeling discomfort on his first swing of the afternoon. The veteran exited in the bottom of the third inning at Wrigley Field, raising immediate concern for a team fighting to stay in the National League Central race.

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What happened in the third inning Dansby Swanson stepped in for his first at-bat of the day and swung through the opening pitch. He immediately showed clear pain, grimaced, and tossed his helmet before walking off the field with a trainer. The Chicago Cubs later described the issue as “left side discomfort.”

James Triantos entered as a pinch-hitter and drew a walk. In the top of the fourth, Nico Hoerner moved over to shortstop while Triantos stayed at second base. At the time Swanson left, the Cubs trailed 3-0. Swanson had appeared in 119 of the Cubs’ 125 games this season, underscoring his usual durability.

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Why this matters for the Chicago Cubs Dansby Swanson anchors one of baseball’s better infield defenses. His range, arm strength, and consistency at shortstop have been steady contributors all year. Losing him, even for a short stretch, forces the Cubs to reshuffle the middle of the diamond.

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If Swanson misses additional time, Triantos and Hoerner form the most likely combination in the middle infield. Other options include sliding Hoerner to short and inserting Pedro Ramirez at second, though that creates further defensive trade-offs and limits bench flexibility for manager Craig Counsell. Prospect Matt Shaw is progressing toward a rehab assignment but is not yet available.

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Left-side discomfort after a swing often points to an oblique strain, an injury that can sideline players for weeks.

The Cubs entered the series finale looking to build momentum at home. Swanson’s sudden exit disrupted the lineup and the flow of the game. He had been a regular presence throughout 2026, making the early departure stand out even more.

Looking ahead The Chicago Cubs will monitor Dansby Swanson’s status closely in the coming days. Further updates on imaging or recovery progress are expected once the medical staff completes its evaluation. For now, the club must lean on its depth while hoping the discomfort proves minor.

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Triantos’ ability to handle everyday at-bats and Hoerner’s versatility will be tested if the absence stretches beyond a game or two. Swanson’s leadership and glove work are difficult to replace fully, especially with the season entering its final stretch.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.