Chinese brands expected to spend 700 cr on ads for Indian Premier League

The government needs to come out with a medium- to long-term plan to reduce Chinese dependence in strategic areas such as pharmaceuticals and telecom, said Biswajit Dhar, professor of trade, Jawaharlal Nehru University. “Decoupling from China has to be carefully done and it has to be a well thought out process and not a knee-jerk one. India’s economy right now is too dependent on China," he said. The sponsorship of IPL is one area where government policy “seems unclear," he said. Taking loans from the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is another, Dhar said.