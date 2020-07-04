Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Sports >Sports News >Chinese Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan announces retirement
Lin Dan

Chinese Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan announces retirement

1 min read . 03:33 PM IST ANI

Lin Dan who won gold in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Games will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, which was pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

China's two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan on Saturday announced his retirement, calling an end to his 20-year long glittering career.

China's two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan on Saturday announced his retirement, calling an end to his 20-year long glittering career.

The Chinese badminton star, who won gold in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Games will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, which was pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese badminton star, who won gold in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Games will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, which was pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out," Xinhua news agency quoted Lin Dan as saying on Weibo, China's twitter-like social media.

Former Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei praised Lin Dan for his marvellous career.

"We knew this day would arrive, Heavy moment of our lives; You pulled down the curtain gracefully, You were king where we fought so proudly; Your final wave all four disappear,Within the hush of silent tear," Lee Chong Wei tweeted.

According to the Chinese Badminton Association, Lin Dan submitted a formal retirement application a few days ago.

Taking into consideration his personal preference and current situation, the Chinese badminton national team agreed to his retirement, Xinhua news agency reported. (

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated