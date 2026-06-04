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Christian Watson contract: Green Bay Packers agree to four-year extension with WR

Christian Watson had a strong finish to last season. He caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns in the final 10 games.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 Jun 2026, 10:11 PM IST
Christian Watson extension details
Christian Watson extension details(X)
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The Green Bay Packers have secured wide receiver Christian Watson with a four-year, $110.5 million extension that includes a $31 million signing bonus. This comes just weeks after the Packers extended Jayden Reed to a three-year, $50.25 million deal on April 24. The team is clearly focused on keeping its top pass catchers in Green Bay to support quarterback Jordan Love.

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Christian Watson, 27, had signed a one-year, $11 million contract last September while recovering from a torn ACL late in the 2024 season. He had $5.75 million remaining on that deal.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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