Christian Watson contract: Green Bay Packers agree to four-year extension with WR

The Green Bay Packers have secured wide receiver Christian Watson with a four-year, $110.5 million extension that includes a $31 million signing bonus. This comes just weeks after the Packers extended Jayden Reed to a three-year, $50.25 million deal on April 24. The team is clearly focused on keeping its top pass catchers in Green Bay to support quarterback Jordan Love.
Christian Watson, 27, had signed a one-year, $11 million contract last September while recovering from a torn ACL late in the 2024 season. He had $5.75 million remaining on that deal.
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