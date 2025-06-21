Christian Yelich has career-high 8 RBIs as Brewers blast Twins

Christian Yelich went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a career-high eight RBIs, Jacob Misiorowski carried a perfect game into the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers trounced the Minnesota Twins for a 17-6 win Friday night in Minneapolis.

Yelich twice hit bases-clearing doubles for Milwaukee, which matched a season high in runs. Jackson Chourio went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Joey Oritz finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer to lead Minnesota.

Misiorowski (2-0) continued his dominant start to his big-league career. He had a perfect game through six innings before the Twins finally dinged him for two runs in the seventh. He left with two runs allowed on one hit in six innings, and he walked one and struck out six.

Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (7-3) gave up three runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Brewers opened the scoring in the top of the fourth. Chourio drew a leadoff walk, swiped second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by William Contreras.

Milwaukee added two more runs to grab a 3-0 lead in the sixth. Chourio doubled to drive in Sal Frelick, who beat the throw home. Yelich followed moments later with an RBI single.

The Brewers broke the game open with five runs in the seventh.

Ortiz and Frelick started the big inning with back-to-back RBI singles to make it 5-0 off Twins reliever Justin Topa. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought in left-hander Joey Wentz with the bases loaded and one out to try to limit the damage.

Yelich spoiled those plans with an opposite-field, bases-clearing double down the left field line to increase Milwaukee's lead to 8-0.

The Twins finally got on the scoreboard in the seventh. Byron Buxton drew a leadoff walk to become the team's first baserunner, and Wallner lofted a high fly ball that landed just past the wall in right field.

Milwaukee continued the shellacking with four runs in the eighth. Oritz hit an RBI single before the Brewers loaded the bases yet again for Yelich, who ripped another bases-clearing double off the wall in center field to push the lead to 12-2.

The Brewers added five more runs in the ninth as the Twins gave the ball to position player Jonah Bride to finish the game. The inning included a two-run double by Chourio and an RBI single by Yelich to finish his milestone night.

Milwaukee returned the favor by asking position player Jake Bauers to pitch the ninth. Minnesota took advantage by scoring four runs, including a two-run double by Ty France.