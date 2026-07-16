Christos Tzolis agrees Arsenal transfer as Gunners seal €40m club Brugge deal

Arsenal have reached a €40 million agreement with Club Brugge to sign Greek winger Christos Tzolis. The 24-year-old is now in the final stages of completing his move to the Emirates Stadium as the Premier League champions strengthen their attack this summer.

The deal marks a significant boost for Mikel Arteta’s side following the confirmed departure of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas in a €20 million transfer earlier this week. Notably, Arsenal first explored a move for Tzolis in mid-June.

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Standout season at Club Brugge catches the eye of the North London Giants Christos Tzolis delivered an outstanding campaign last season for the Belgian champions. He recorded 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions as Club Brugge claimed their 20th Pro League title. Those numbers highlight why Arsenal view him as the ideal addition to their forward line.

The Greece international has already earned 34 caps for his country, scoring nine goals. His ability to play on either wing and contribute defensively fits the high-intensity style Arteta demands.

Return to English Football after Norwich spell A move to Arsenal would bring Tzolis back to England, where he previously spent three seasons with Norwich City. During that time, he made 30 appearances in all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League. Loan spells at Twente in the Netherlands and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany followed before his permanent switch to Brugge in 2024.

Crystal Palace attempted to sign him last summer but saw their bid rejected. Brugge then rewarded Tzolis with a contract extension until 2029, highlighting his importance to the club at the time.

Separate from other attacking targets Arsenal’s pursuit of Christos Tzolis sits independently of their ongoing interest in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and other options. The Gunners also enquired about Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz earlier in the window but were told the Turkey international was not for sale. That development accelerated talks with Brugge for the Greek star.

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Why Christos Tzolis fits Mikel Arteta’s vision Pace, physicality, versatility and defensive work rate have underpinned Arsenal’s recent success. Christos Tzolis ticks those boxes. While questions remain about how his game will translate back to the Premier League after a limited impact as a teenager at Norwich, his macro qualities suggest he can thrive with patience, much like Viktor Gyokeres has shown at times.