Christos Tzolis agrees Arsenal transfer as Gunners seal €40m club Brugge deal

Arsenal have reached a €40 million agreement with Club Brugge to sign Greek winger Christos Tzolis. The 24-year-old is now in the final stages of completing his move to the Emirates Stadium as the Premier League champions strengthen their attack this summer.

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The deal marks a significant boost for Mikel Arteta’s side following the confirmed departure of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas in a €20 million transfer earlier this week. Notably, Arsenal first explored a move for Tzolis in mid-June.

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Standout season at Club Brugge catches the eye of the North London Giants Christos Tzolis delivered an outstanding campaign last season for the Belgian champions. He recorded 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions as Club Brugge claimed their 20th Pro League title. Those numbers highlight why Arsenal view him as the ideal addition to their forward line.

The Greece international has already earned 34 caps for his country, scoring nine goals. His ability to play on either wing and contribute defensively fits the high-intensity style Arteta demands.

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Return to English Football after Norwich spell A move to Arsenal would bring Tzolis back to England, where he previously spent three seasons with Norwich City. During that time, he made 30 appearances in all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League. Loan spells at Twente in the Netherlands and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany followed before his permanent switch to Brugge in 2024.

Crystal Palace attempted to sign him last summer but saw their bid rejected. Brugge then rewarded Tzolis with a contract extension until 2029, highlighting his importance to the club at the time.

Separate from other attacking targets Arsenal’s pursuit of Christos Tzolis sits independently of their ongoing interest in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and other options. The Gunners also enquired about Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz earlier in the window but were told the Turkey international was not for sale. That development accelerated talks with Brugge for the Greek star.

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Why Christos Tzolis fits Mikel Arteta’s vision Pace, physicality, versatility and defensive work rate have underpinned Arsenal’s recent success. Christos Tzolis ticks those boxes. While questions remain about how his game will translate back to the Premier League after a limited impact as a teenager at Norwich, his macro qualities suggest he can thrive with patience, much like Viktor Gyokeres has shown at times.

Arsenal are now finalising personal terms and paperwork. If completed as expected, Tzolis will become one of the more expensive Greek players in history and provide fresh competition for places on the left flank.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.